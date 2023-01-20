People Can Spend Up To 96 Days A Year-Or Three Months Feeling Sad

A study of 2,000 adults found they suffer an average of eight sad days a month, with a quarter feeling at their lowest during January.

Top winter gloom inducers include the weather, shorter days with dark mornings and evenings and feeling cold.

The study also found that many don’t go outside for a bit of winter daylight for nearly three days a week.

Nevertheless, 52 percent try to make a conscious effort to get outdoors because they acknowledge it improves their mood, with 56 percent believing direct sunlight to be the best way to combat low mood.

It also emerged that 14 percent have been told they have Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D), with another 28 percent believing they suffer from the condition.

TOP 10 MOOD LIFTING ACTIVITIES