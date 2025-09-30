Most People Would Choose Love Over Money (But Let’s Be Honest, It’s Complicated)

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis famously quipped, “The first time you marry for love, the second for money, and the third for companionship.” But what if you only get one crack at it? Do you pick passion or a padded bank account?

According to a new USA Today poll, more than half of people — 53% — say they’d choose love over money. Which sounds sweet… until you remember that love doesn’t pay the hydro bill.

When Love Wins (Even If It’s Broke)

Another poll drilled down even further: would you marry someone you adore, even if you knew the financial road ahead would look like a gravel driveway in February? Surprisingly, 63% said yes. That’s commitment. Or delusion. Possibly both.

Overall, 54% of people prioritize romantic love over financial security. The other 46%? Let’s just say they’d rather be crying in a Mercedes than laughing in a basement apartment.

RELATED: How Much Money is Tossed into Rome’s Iconic Trevi Fountain?

But Let’s Be Real: There Are Limits

Turns out, “love conquers all” has some fine print. Nearly 48% of respondents said they wouldn’t date someone without a job, no matter how cute their dimples were.

Because attraction is one thing, but picking up all the bills? That’s romance on layaway.

And here’s the kicker: about 30% of adults admitted they’d consider getting back together with an ex — if that ex had become rich. So yes, love might be priceless, but apparently, a loaded bank account makes forgiveness a whole lot easier.

Final Thought

So, love vs. money? Most of us want love… but preferably the kind that also comes with a steady income, health benefits, and maybe a Costco membership. After all, flowers are romantic, but so is someone who remembers to pay the Wi-Fi bill.