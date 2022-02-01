People Crown These Decades The Golden Age of TV!

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, TV shows from the later 20th Century are still considered better than anything on the air today.

Based on the survey people agree that the 80s and 90s were the best decades followed by the 2000s with the 70s tailing behind them.

Only 7% feel that we are currently living in the best era for television.

Of course, out of a list of 35 iconic TV shows, the two most-watched and beloved TV shows are ‘90s giants: “Friends” (43%) and “Seinfeld” (40%).

Other shows people will stop to watch are “Game of Thrones” (37%), “Three’s Company” (36%), “Frasier” (36%), “The Office” (36%), and “MASH” (35%).

Commissioned by YouTube TV and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed three in four respondents will always stop to watch their favourite TV shows, no matter how they’re feeling.

The survey also explored the factors that make some TV shows more appealing than others. Sixty percent of people care more about a show’s cast (60%) and writing (59%) than they do the aesthetic (46%) or plot (46%).

Interestingly, two in three people claim their lives could be their TV sitcom.

And 65% said they think of the people in their lives when they watch their favourite TV shows — claiming characters often remind them of family members (62%), close friends (59%) and significant others (52%).

Close to three-quarters (72%) always associate their favourite shows with good memories.

THE GREATEST TV SHOWS OF ALL TIME