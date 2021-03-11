People Don’t Like The Month of March, According To New Study!

It’s March, that apparently everyone’s fairly indifferent about it.

A new survey asked people to name their favourite and least favourite month. And March didn’t get a ton of votes, either way, 4% of people said it’s their favourite, 6% said it’s their least favourite.

The big winner was October. 15% of people say it’s their favourite month, and only 3% say it’s their least favourite, which is the best ratio of good to bad of any month in the study.

On the other end of things, only 3% of people say January is their favourite month, versus 26% who say it’s their least favourite, which is the worst ratio.

Here are the full rankings, based on the difference between people who say it’s their favourite month versus people who say it’s their least favourite: October, May, June, July, September, April, December, November, March, August, February, and January.