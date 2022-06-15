People Feel Sexiest At This Age!

Jennifer Lopez is set to celebrate her 53rd birthday next month and and it’s clear she is living her best life!

Fifty-three is the age most people feel at their sexiest, surprising results from a poll by dating app OurTime have revealed.

More than half of respondents said 53 was the age that they felt friskiest in the bedroom, while 41% said it was the age they felt most comfortable in their skin.

Meanwhile, four in 10 respondents claimed 53 was a sweet spot because they had let go of worrying about how they came across to a potential partner while still feeling confident about their looks.

Additionally, almost a fifth (18%) claimed that dating at that age was “spicier and more exciting” than at any other time.

As the survey suggests, you do gain more confidence the older you get and you understand what you want and don’t want from a relationship.

Celebrities Who Are Turning 53 Or Who 53 This Year!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Aniston

Renee Zellweger

Mariah Carey

Cate Blanchett and

Naomi Watts

Paul Rudd