People Love Getting Free Promotional Swag From Brands!

Free mugs are the best!

By Kool Mornings

Branded t-shirts, pens, mugs and more — a new survey has found that people “love” collecting promotional swag. 

The power of free stuff!  The saying, “If it’s free, it’s for me,” holds very true!

The study found three quarters have changed their perception of a brand for the better after receiving a promotional product from them. 

And people are more likely to write a positive review online, recommend the brand to others and follow them on social media if they get merchandise. 

Similarly, an unusual, distinctive brand name and quote or catchphrase are most likely to make people remember a brand.

Top 10 Promotional Products!

  1. T-shirts
  2. Pens
  3. Mugs
  4. Water bottles
  5. Headphones
  6. Tote bags
  7. Sunglasses
  8. Hoodies
  9. Calendar
  10. Umbrella

