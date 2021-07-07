People Prefer Small Surprises To Big Ones!
Do you like surprises?
A new survey of 2,000 people found that over half of those polled (52%) agreed the best kinds of surprises are small gestures, like a small gift or treat. This is compared to a bigger gesture that has a greater chance of failing.
No pressure, but if you are planning a surprise, best do it in the summer. Over 60% of those polled agreed that often the best memories are made in the summertime. So if you’re looking to make a memorable moment- do it in the next eight weeks.
Now, not everyone likes surprises though! Here are the characteristics of those who like and don’t like surprises!
THOSE WHO ENJOY SURPRISES ARE MORE LIKELY TO . . .
- Be extroverted
- Identify as adventurous and spontaneous
- Be surprised with a vacation this summer
- Enjoy dancing
- Watch horror movies
THOSE WHO DON’T LIKE SURPRISES ARE MORE LIKELY TO . . .
- Be introverted
- Identify as sarcastic and anxious
- Enjoy an afternoon by themselves as a treat this summer
- Attend social events with five or fewer attendees
- Read a book in the shade