People Prefer Small Surprises To Big Ones!

Do you like surprises?

By Kool Mornings

A new survey of 2,000 people found that over half of those polled (52%) agreed the best kinds of surprises are small gestures, like a small gift or treat. This is compared to a bigger gesture that has a greater chance of failing. 

 

 

No pressure, but if you are planning a surprise, best do it in the summer.  Over 60% of those polled agreed that often the best memories are made in the summertime.  So if you’re looking to make a memorable moment- do it in the next eight weeks.

 

 

Now, not everyone likes surprises though!  Here are the characteristics of those who like and don’t like surprises!

 

 

THOSE WHO ENJOY SURPRISES ARE MORE LIKELY TO . . .

  • Be extroverted
  • Identify as adventurous and spontaneous
  • Be surprised with a vacation this summer
  • Enjoy dancing
  • Watch horror movies

THOSE WHO DON’T LIKE SURPRISES ARE MORE LIKELY TO . . .

  • Be introverted
  • Identify as sarcastic and anxious
  • Enjoy an afternoon by themselves as a treat this summer
  • Attend social events with five or fewer attendees
  • Read a book in the shade

