People Prefer Villains Over Heros In Movies!
More Than Half Of TV or Movie-Watching People “Always” Do So for the Villains
In a recent survey of 2,011 adults, three in five (60%) said they watch a series or movie just for the villain.
A quarter of people were found to prefer villains to heroes. Among those 497 respondents, Gen Z attributes this preference to villains’ complexity, while millennials could relate more to their backstory and Gen X are drawn to their more interesting powers.
Gen Z respondents were also the most likely to prefer villains-turned-heroes over their polar opposite.
It’s no wonder 36% of all respondents named the anti-hero as their favourite type of character.
According to the poll, the best villains have cool powers, sinister voices and amazing costumes or accessories. The top three accessories for a villain to use? Masks, technology and swords.
WHAT MAKES A FAVOURITE VILLAIN?
- Cool powers – 41%
- Sinister voice – 39%
- An amazing costume/accessories – 37%
- A powerful sidekick – 36%
- High-tech – 36%
- Over-the-top funny – 32%
- A striking haircut – 30%