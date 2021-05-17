People Reveal The Most Underwhelming TV Shows Watched During The Pandemic
Overrated and Over It!
70% of us have admittedly watched even more TV now than we did prior to the pandemic. What else was there to do?
Of those watching more than last year, the average person is streaming three additional hours a day on top of what we were doing in March of 2020.
And the boredom cost us quite a bit, so after this is over, almost 50% want to pay less for streaming services. Almost a third of us say we plan on canceling at least one streaming service.
Netflix and Amazon Prime are the two services most likely to be chopped, according to this survey. Movies and shows served as a much-needed escape and a form of entertainment over the past year.
But a lot of what we were watching didn’t stack up to the hype! One in three people felt the need to keep up with the hype, so they watched it!
People were asked to rank the most overrated movies and shows and here are the results!
- Tiger King 26%
- I Care A Lot 15%
- Schitt’s Creek 14%
- Bridgerton 13%
- The Crown 13%
- The Mandalorian 12%
- The Last Dance 11%
- WandaVision 11%
- Love Is Blind 11%
- The Haunting of Bly Manor 10%
- The Queen’s Gambit 10%
- Framing Britney Spears 10%
- Euphoria 8%
- Emily in Paris 8%
- The Vow 8%
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 7%
- Tenet 6%
- I May Destroy You 6%
- Lovecraft Country 6%
- The Great 5%