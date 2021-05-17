People Reveal The Most Underwhelming TV Shows Watched During The Pandemic

70% of us have admittedly watched even more TV now than we did prior to the pandemic. What else was there to do?

Of those watching more than last year, the average person is streaming three additional hours a day on top of what we were doing in March of 2020.

And the boredom cost us quite a bit, so after this is over, almost 50% want to pay less for streaming services. Almost a third of us say we plan on canceling at least one streaming service.

Netflix and Amazon Prime are the two services most likely to be chopped, according to this survey. Movies and shows served as a much-needed escape and a form of entertainment over the past year.

But a lot of what we were watching didn’t stack up to the hype! One in three people felt the need to keep up with the hype, so they watched it!

People were asked to rank the most overrated movies and shows and here are the results!