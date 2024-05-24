PEOPLE SAY THAT MOVING IS MORE OVERWHELMING THAN LOSING A JOB!

One in four people consider moving to be a more stressful endeavour than landing a plane in an emergency.

A recent survey of 2,000 adults who have moved in the last five years investigated the overwhelming task of moving and found more than a few startling answers to some moving-related would-you-rathers.

Respondents rated moving as more overwhelming than losing a job, switching careers, and even running for prime minister.

According to the study, the top reason for moving was to pursue embarking on a new phase in life.

That was followed by wanting to access better opportunities, live closer to family and get outside one’s comfort zone.

Anxiety and excitement topped the list of emotions felt during the moving process, with joy, hope and dread also present.

Interestingly, many also felt relief. Reasons for this include finally moving on to a better stage in life and getting distance from a toxic environment and toxic people.