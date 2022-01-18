Millions Of People Want To Quit Their Day Job To Become An Online Star

A study of 2,000 adults found that almost 30 percent would give up their current careers if they were able to become successful full-time creators/influencers.

Of those polled, seven in 10 regularly use social media accounts and spend an average of two hours a day scrolling. But this doubles to four hours a day for 18–24-year-olds.

When it comes to posting, the typical adult does so twice a week on average, with 18–24-year-olds sharing content four times a week.

Top reasons for wanting to give up their job and become an online streamer include being their own boss and controlling their schedule, getting creative and sharing a passion with others.

A quarter of people admit they’d do it to feel famous, while 30 percent believe it would be stress-free.

An additional 27 percent think their life would be easier if their full-time job entailed creating social media posts.

About 60% of 18-24-year-olds believe earning money via social media is easy…

The study also found the barriers that hold people back from having a career in social media include wanting to keep their life private, not knowing where to start with creating content and not having enough followers currently.

This younger demographic is also currently the most active online, having an average of 506 followers across their platforms, compared to the national average of 328.