List Of Personalized Licence Plates Rejected In Ontario

Here in Ontario, you can spend $310+ on personalized licence plates to get a customized string of letters and numbers. From names to empowering phrases to head-scratching combinations, the possibilities are endless … well nearly endless.

You may recall the 2019 story where Dave Assman (pronounced Oss-men) of Saskatchewan was denied a vanity plate with his last name. The governing bodies out west felt the personalization was an “unacceptable slogan.”

As is the case in the prairies, the Government of Ontario has some strict rules about what can and can’t appear on a vanity plate.

Ontario’s Rules For Personalized Licence Plates

According to the Ontario site, requests for personalized licence plates may be denied if they fall under one of the following criteria:

Sexual meaning or eliminatory functions

Abusive, obscene language and derogatory slang

Religious meaning or messaging (formal designations of persons within the religion are permitted)

Reference to drugs/alcohol including reference to their effects

Reference or association to political figures, dignitaries/law enforcement officials

Messaging related to violence or criminal activity

Human rights discrimination

In addition, any plates that cause clarity and readability issues for law enforcement officials are not allowed. This includes plates with more than 4 identical characters in sequence. Similarly, if a plate has already been requested, you can’t request a version of it with interchangeable letters/numbers such as S/5, A/4, G/6, Q/O. For example, if someone has a license plate that says “SPLASH”, you can’t request one that says “5PLA5H.” Well, you can request it … you just won’t get it.

But as with any rules, there are those who try very hard to get one over on the authorities. Here is a comical, and sometimes questionable, list of personalized plates that Ontarians applied for and had denied in 2022.

Rejected Personalized Licence Plates

3,887 licence plates were rejected in 2022 including C4LMDOWN, OKKAREN, WTF BRO, and TOILETMAN. We won’t cover all of them but here are some of the highlights from each category.

Sexual (including Eliminatory Functions)

1BIGWILY

A WEEWEE

BOOTYCAL

DRTYGRPA

FARTEON

I POOH I

LAFART

NAUDIY

PPPOOPOO

YOURMAMA

Abusive, obscene language and derogatory slang

0PHXGIVN

2020 WTF (and 2020 WTH)

ARE SOLE

AREUDUMB

BOUJEBCH

BRO WTF

BYEBXTCH

DAAAAMN

DAMNSUN

EL HUEVO

FCKNLCKY

FOXSAKES

HECKIN

WADDAFAK

Religious

BOSS 666

BLESS3D

CHRISTMAS

CRA666

D3VILL

DRUID X

EVL JEEP

G0DESS8

Drugs / Alcohol

0420

BEER2GO

OV3RDOSE

PHATTY 1

PORTWINE

PUB 03 (also PUB 29, PUB 31, PUB 65 or PUB with any number after it)

RUMRUNR1

SHROOMIN

SO HY

VINO20

WINE4ME

ZOOMIEZ

Political

CNN LIES

OHOPOPO

GRETAWHO

PREZIDNT

TAXSSUCK

TRUMPED1

VV PUTIN

Violence

19 REBEL

1OUTLAW1

1WDWMKR

DOGFIGHT

GANGST3R

PUNNISHR

R3DRUMM (alternative versions that were also rejected include RDRUM, REDXRUM & REDRUUM)

V1OLENCE

W3APON

Clarity & Readability

(Most of these are probably out because they are duplicates of approved plates with letters switched out for numbers)

BEA57

CH4RG3D

JU5TSOLD

LE4F5

MR FR35H

OLDSKOQL

WAK4NDA

COVID Themed

This isn’t a separate category but there were many pandemic-related plates denied for various reasons.

CERB CHQ

CERB2020

CERBDADY

CERBLIFE

FKCOVID19

FKCOVID

FUCOVID

MR COVID

NO COVID

PAND3MIC

WEARMASK

While applicants can undergo a second review if requested, chances are a lot of these won’t be approved.