List Of Personalized Licence Plates Rejected In Ontario

WHAT WOULD YOUR PERSONALIZED LICENCE PLATE SAY?
Here in Ontario, you can spend $310+ on personalized licence plates to get a customized string of letters and numbers. From names to empowering phrases to head-scratching combinations, the possibilities are endless … well nearly endless.
You may recall the 2019 story where Dave Assman (pronounced Oss-men) of Saskatchewan was denied a vanity plate with his last name. The governing bodies out west felt the personalization was an “unacceptable slogan.”
As is the case in the prairies, the Government of Ontario has some strict rules about what can and can’t appear on a vanity plate.
Ontario’s Rules For Personalized Licence Plates
According to the Ontario site, requests for personalized licence plates may be denied if they fall under one of the following criteria:
- Sexual meaning or eliminatory functions
- Abusive, obscene language and derogatory slang
- Religious meaning or messaging (formal designations of persons within the religion are permitted)
- Reference to drugs/alcohol including reference to their effects
- Reference or association to political figures, dignitaries/law enforcement officials
- Messaging related to violence or criminal activity
- Human rights discrimination
In addition, any plates that cause clarity and readability issues for law enforcement officials are not allowed. This includes plates with more than 4 identical characters in sequence. Similarly, if a plate has already been requested, you can’t request a version of it with interchangeable letters/numbers such as S/5, A/4, G/6, Q/O. For example, if someone has a license plate that says “SPLASH”, you can’t request one that says “5PLA5H.” Well, you can request it … you just won’t get it.
But as with any rules, there are those who try very hard to get one over on the authorities. Here is a comical, and sometimes questionable, list of personalized plates that Ontarians applied for and had denied in 2022.
Rejected Personalized Licence Plates
3,887 licence plates were rejected in 2022 including C4LMDOWN, OKKAREN, WTF BRO, and TOILETMAN. We won’t cover all of them but here are some of the highlights from each category.
Sexual (including Eliminatory Functions)
- 1BIGWILY
- A WEEWEE
- BOOTYCAL
- DRTYGRPA
- FARTEON
- I POOH I
- LAFART
- NAUDIY
- PPPOOPOO
- YOURMAMA
Abusive, obscene language and derogatory slang
- 0PHXGIVN
- 2020 WTF (and 2020 WTH)
- ARE SOLE
- AREUDUMB
- BOUJEBCH
- BRO WTF
- BYEBXTCH
- DAAAAMN
- DAMNSUN
- EL HUEVO
- FCKNLCKY
- FOXSAKES
- HECKIN
- WADDAFAK
Religious
- BOSS 666
- BLESS3D
- CHRISTMAS
- CRA666
- D3VILL
- DRUID X
- EVL JEEP
- G0DESS8
Drugs / Alcohol
- 0420
- BEER2GO
- OV3RDOSE
- PHATTY 1
- PORTWINE
- PUB 03 (also PUB 29, PUB 31, PUB 65 or PUB with any number after it)
- RUMRUNR1
- SHROOMIN
- SO HY
- VINO20
- WINE4ME
- ZOOMIEZ
Political
- CNN LIES
- OHOPOPO
- GRETAWHO
- PREZIDNT
- TAXSSUCK
- TRUMPED1
- VV PUTIN
Violence
- 19 REBEL
- 1OUTLAW1
- 1WDWMKR
- DOGFIGHT
- GANGST3R
- PUNNISHR
- R3DRUMM (alternative versions that were also rejected include RDRUM, REDXRUM & REDRUUM)
- V1OLENCE
- W3APON
Clarity & Readability
(Most of these are probably out because they are duplicates of approved plates with letters switched out for numbers)
- BEA57
- CH4RG3D
- JU5TSOLD
- LE4F5
- MR FR35H
- OLDSKOQL
- WAK4NDA
COVID Themed
This isn’t a separate category but there were many pandemic-related plates denied for various reasons.
- CERB CHQ
- CERB2020
- CERBDADY
- CERBLIFE
- FKCOVID19
- FKCOVID
- FUCOVID
- MR COVID
- NO COVID
- PAND3MIC
- WEARMASK
While applicants can undergo a second review if requested, chances are a lot of these won’t be approved.