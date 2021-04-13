Pet Owners Spend Over 800 Hours Cleaning Up After Their Furry Friends

Having a pet is a lot of work, and thanks to a new survey we now know how much work it is! The average pet owner spends 832 hours each year cleaning up after their pets.

64 percent of respondents told researchers they always clean their pets after going outside to avoid muddy paws ruining the carpet. Over half the poll (63%) admit they will sometimes purposely keep their pets inside to avoid mess.

But they are worth it right… all 832 hours.