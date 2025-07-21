1 in 3 Pet Owners Would Date the Human Version of Their Pet, and Honestly, We Have Questions 🐾❤️

We’ve officially entered the weirdest timeline — and it involves AI, TikTok, and your golden retriever turning into a boyfriend.

A new survey from MetLife has revealed that a shocking 31% of pet owners would date a human version of their animal. Yes, date. As in swipe right, hold hands, and maybe even argue over takeout. Because nothing says romance like falling for the AI-generated version of your dog.

The trend started, of course, on TikTok — where pet parents began using ChatGPT to imagine what their furry friends would be like as actual people. And somehow, that spiralled into full-blown flirtation.

Millennials led the way in this eyebrow-raising trend, with 34% admitting they’d date their pet’s human equivalent, followed closely by Gen Xers and Boomers. Gen Z? Slightly less into it — only 24% were down to digitally date Fido.

RELATED: YOU CAN NOW BUY A FLAME-THROWING ROBOT DOG FOR $10,000

But not all pets are dating app material. Nearly 40% of respondents admitted their pet would be a walking red flag if they were human. You know, like the dog who steals socks and glares at your guests, or the cat who treats you like staff.

Still, pet parents are ride or die for their animals. A whopping 77% said their pet offers better emotional support than their last human partner. Ouch. Somewhere, an ex is getting dunked on by a Labradoodle.

Experts say this intense bond may be a lingering side effect of the pandemic, when many of us relied on our pets for comfort, company, and a reason to put on pants.

But now? Some folks are imagining candlelit dinners with their AI-generated pets. And who are we to judge? In this economy, if your soulmate has four legs and a tail — you do you, boo.