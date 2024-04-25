YOU CAN NOW BUY A FLAME-THROWING ROBOT DOG FOR $10,000

I guess guard dogs are obsolete now because this is even more intimidating. Robot dogs with flamethrowers attached to their head are now something you can buy.

A company called Throwflame is selling one called the “Thermonator” for $9,400. You operate it over WiFi or Bluetooth with a remote control, and it can shoot flames up to 30 feet. (Here’s a video.)

The website says they’re legal in all 50 states. No word if you can buy one here!

They’re not pushing the guard dog angle, but they do list eight different things it’s perfect for. They include controlled burns, ice and snow removal, clearing weeds, pyrotechnics or entertainment, and also pest removal.