Chatbot babes are now competing for the crown! ‘Miss AI’ is the world’s first beauty pageant for AI-generated models,” announced Fanvue, a subscription-based social media platform, of its forthcoming fête slated for May.

Contestants will be judged on their beauty, tech, and clout for the chance to earn the Miss AI crown.

This ridiculous event is an offshoot of the World AI Awards, which recognizes artificial intelligence content creators across the globe.

The AI pageant will welcome digital divas who’ve been designed to dazzle the eye, mind and internet.

A panel of human judges such as beauty pageant. Each judge will use their wealth of expertise to assess contestants across three core categories.

Contestants will be judged on some of the classic aspects of pageantry including their beauty, poise and their unique answers to a series of questions like, ‘If you could have one dream to make the world a better place what would it be?

The top bot will log out with a whopping $13,000 reward, including a $5,000 check, a $3,000 mentorship scholarship and $5,000 in public relations support.

The second and third runners-up will receive grand totals of $5,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Pixelated pinups competing for the titles must be “100% AI-generated” to be considered for the money. Masterminds behind the masterpieces must be at least age 18.

And while the hoax hotties are the ones on display, it’s their real-life makers who get to pocket the winnings.