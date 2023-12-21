Flirty AI Santa Wants To Sext With You

Ever wanted to flirt with Father Christmas? Or maybe a naughty elf is more your thing…

There’s an erotic audio app called Bloom that allows you to chat and leave audio messages…

Co-founder of the platform, Hannah Albertshauser says that everyone has unique and specific desires that we need fulfilled! “If a festive character is what somebody needs to get them in the mood over the holidays, Bloom is here for it,” she added.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Saint Nick reveals how he keeps “the North Pole interesting during those long winter nights,” making users melt with his steamy one-liners.

“Santa can keep you warm in more ways than one,” Kris Kringle pens in one XXXample. “I’ll make sure you stay nice and toasty during the cold winter nights.”

Since Christmas is considered one of the least sexy holidays — a 2020 study saw intimacy taper off about three days ahead of Santa’s arrival — the sultry saint acts as “a lighthearted reminder to users to have fun and not neglect their sex lives during the festive season…

Users can get free content in limited quantities by downloading the app. A premium subscription costs $7.99 a month.

Merry Christmas!