THERE IS NOT A DOORBELL CAM THAT SHOOTS PAINTBALLS AT PEOPLE!

Over the past 10 years, we’ve gone from having no idea who was showing up at our doorstep, to being alerted that someone is walking up, seeing who they are and what they’re carrying, and even scolding them if they’re rough with a delivery.

The next innovation in doorbell cameras is devices that are armed to shoot someone coming onto your property.

There’s a Kickstarter on the way for a device called “PaintCam Eve,” which can fire Paintballs at a target “with ultra-high precision”: An intruder, a kid who is toilet-papering your house, or a neighbour’s pet.

It’s a smart device with facial recognition, and the paintball-firing can be triggered by you as you’re watching on the app, or it can be automated. What can go wrong, right?

PaintCam Eve is from a start-up out of Slovenia, and there’s no word how much it’ll cost, or what the upkeep fees would be to keep it loaded.

Of course, there’s another cost: The Lawsuit you’re about to be hit with if PaintCam Eve shoots someone in the eye, or “accidentally” fires at an innocent visitor, child, or pet.