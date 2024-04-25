You Can Send Your Cheating Spouse To Jail In This US State

Cheating leads to a lot of heartache, pain, mistrust, and sadness. Those who get cheated on typically want to see the person who did the cheating deal with serious consequences. In Wisconsin, cheaters can feel the full effect of the law.

That’s right. If you have a cheater on your hands you can get their hands cuffed. If you live in Wisconsin, the punishment is pretty severe…

Wisconsin says that adultery is a felony which holds a pretty severe fine. Like a lot of jail time and a lot of money.

Adultery in Wisconsin is a Class I Felony. The state of Wisconsin says that anyone convicted of a Class I Felony will get a fine not to exceed $10,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 3 years and 6 months, or both.