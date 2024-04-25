A Play About People Stuck At A Tim Horton’s Is Set To Debut At Elgin Theatre!

In the last year, Tim Hortons has treated Canadians to a boat drive-thru, revived its beloved Dutchie doughnut, and launched flatbread pizzas and now this…

Tim Horton’s will officially celebrate its 60th anniversary on May 17th, and they are gifting us yet again, this time with a musical!

“The Last Timbit,” a musical for which Tim Hortons has assembled a who’s who of Canadian artists to stage at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto this June. The cast features Stratford and Shaw festival regulars Andrew Broderick and DeAnn deGruijter, as well as Broadway stars Kimberly-Ann Truong, Jake Epstein and Chilina Kennedy.

According to the Toronto Star, the production is loosely based on a 2010 snowstorm that was so bad, that drivers on a highway east of Sarnia, Ont., were forced to hunker down in cars and others had to wait out the inclement weather at a local Tim Hortons.

The play will premiere in front of Tim’s franchisees visiting Toronto and then continue with five shows for the public. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Those who snag seats will be able to buy Tims-centric merchandise from Roots Corp., which doubles as the play’s wardrobe partner, and will likely find a concession stand of Tims favourites, including Timbits,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 25, 2024.