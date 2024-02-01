Tim Hortons’ Limited-Edition Donuts in Support of Special Olympics Available This Weekend

From February 2 to 4, the chain will offer Special Olympics Donuts at its locations nationwide, with all proceeds going to support athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Special Olympics Donut, a chocolate cake ring donut topped with white fondant, colourful sprinkles, and whipped topping, reflects the spirit of inclusivity and diversity.

The campaign coincides with the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, scheduled in Calgary from February 27 to March 2. This significant event will host over 810 athletes, 410 coaches and staff, 1,200 volunteers, and 1,000 family members.

Athletes will compete in eight sports, including floor hockey, bowling, skiing, curling, figure skating, speed skating, and snowshoeing, highlighting the vast scope of talent and diversity among participants.