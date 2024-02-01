Listen Live

Tim Hortons’ Limited-Edition Donuts in Support of Special Olympics Available This Weekend

Tim Hortons is continuing its relationship with the Special Olympics Canada!

By Kool Eats

From February 2 to 4, the chain will offer Special Olympics Donuts at its locations nationwide, with all proceeds going to support athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Special Olympics Donut, a chocolate cake ring donut topped with white fondant, colourful sprinkles, and whipped topping, reflects the spirit of inclusivity and diversity.

Tim Horton’s Celebrates 60 Years By Bringing Back A Retro Donut!

The campaign coincides with the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, scheduled in Calgary from February 27 to March 2. This significant event will host over 810 athletes, 410 coaches and staff, 1,200 volunteers, and 1,000 family members. 

Athletes will compete in eight sports, including floor hockey, bowling, skiing, curling, figure skating, speed skating, and snowshoeing, highlighting the vast scope of talent and diversity among participants.

Related posts

HOW “MIDDLE-AGED” ARE YOU?

HMV Makes A Comeback In Toys “R” Us Locations

THE TOP DAILY DECISIONS WE STRUGGLE WITH INCLUDE WHAT TO EAT, WHAT TO WEAR, AND WHAT TO WATCH