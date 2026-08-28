PETER CULLEN, THE VOICE OF OPTIMUS PRIME, HAS DIED AT 85 💙🤖

A voice that generations of kids instantly recognized has gone silent.

Peter Cullen, the legendary Canadian voice actor best known as Optimus Prime in Transformers, has died at the age of 85.

And even if you didn't know Peter Cullen's name, you almost certainly knew that voice.

Deep, powerful and unmistakable.

Cullen first voiced Optimus Prime in the original 1984 animated Transformers series, creating a character that would become one of the most recognizable heroes in pop culture.

And he didn't leave Optimus behind when the cartoon ended.

More than 20 years later, Cullen returned to the role for the blockbuster live-action Transformers movies, beginning with the 2007 film and continuing through several sequels, Bumblebee and 2023's Rise of the Beasts.

But here's the part that might surprise you.

Peter Cullen was also the voice of Eeyore in numerous Winnie the Pooh projects.

That's right. The same man who could command an army of Autobots...

Could also sound completely defeated because it was probably going to rain.

His incredible career also included The Smurfs, G.I. Joe and Knight Rider, where he voiced the villainous car KARR.

And if you've ever watched the original Predator, you've heard him there too.

Cullen created the alien Predator's distinctive clicking sounds, reportedly basing them on sounds he'd heard from a dying horseshoe crab.

RELATED: Zootopia 2 Success Sparks a Risky Real-World Pet Trend

No actual words. Still unforgettable.

For kids who grew up in the '80s, Peter Cullen wasn't simply somebody doing cartoon voices.

He was part of Saturday mornings, after-school television, toy boxes and eventually the movies many of us took our own kids to see.

Cullen is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay.

And it's fitting to remember him with the words he made famous as Optimus Prime:

“Autobots, roll out.”

Rest well, Peter. 💙