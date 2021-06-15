Petition asking Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa growing

Jeff Bezos is currently the wealthiest man in the world and he wastes his money on things like trying to go to space. But no one has ever taken a bite of the Mona Lisa.

Over 5,000 people are urging Jeff to buy and eat the Mona Lisa in a Change.org petition.

According to Fox News, an art expert valued the Mona Lisa at around $60.9 billion last year.

The painting isn’t for sale. Although really it’s “priceless” but Jeff can afford anything and everything.

