Pfizer is Testing a Pill to Fight Covid

It feels like the vaccine roll out is taking forever, but research continues and hopefully more vaccines will be available soon.

Pfizer are developing an oral antiviral drug that could be used at the first sign of infection or exposure. It’s not a vaccine but will fight covid.

Right now up to 60 clean living adults between 18 and 60 are taking one pill designed to stop Covid 19!

If the trial is successful, it is possible a home cure for Covid 19 will become available later this year.

Just make sure you take the right Pfizer pill…