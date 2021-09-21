Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Is Safe And Effective In Kids Ages 5 To 11

The Pfizer vaccine study has shown that a low dose of its COVID-19 shot is safe and effective for kids in a certain age bracket!

But before shots can be put in the arms of these kids, the data will need to be reviewed.

The dose is about one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

Pfizer says it is safe and triggers a healthy and robust immune response in kids as young as 5 years old.

This is welcome news for many parents, pediatricians, and kids themselves, especially since COVID outbreaks continue to happen in school settings.

The next step is for Pfizer to submit its study data to the FDA, Health Canada, and other medical organizations around the world for approval and emergency use!