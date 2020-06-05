Pick Up Lines So Cheesy, They Make Actually Work

It’s been about 4 long months of self isolation and we appreciate that getting back on the dating scene once restrictions are lifted could be hard. So we decided to help you out. Here are the best cheesy pick up line that could work, or at least spark up a conversation.

You must be a campfire. Because you’re super hot and I want s’more.

Go ahead, feel my shirt. It’s made of boyfriend material!

I’m learning about important dates in history. Wanna be one of them?

Are you a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got fine written all over you!

I was wondering if you had an extra heart. Because mine was just stolen!

Can I follow you where you’re going right now? Cause my parents always told me to follow my dreams!

Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me!

If you were a burger at McDonald’s, you’d be named the McGorgeous!

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile!

I’m in the mood for pizza. A pizza you, that is!

If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing?

Do you have a name? Or can I call you mine?

If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber!

