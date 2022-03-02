Pickleball Mania Causing Injuries Among Baby Boomers

Pickleball has been billed as a more accessible and less intense tennis alternative, but experts say the popular pastime is still leading to a rash of injuries amongst the senior set. “Obsessed” retirees are playing several hours per day, leading to overuse injuries. The older demo is also more likely to have weak bones, putting them at a greater risk for fractures.

Five years ago, pickleball wasn’t even something on the radar, but now, injuries from it are common in that over-55, over-60 population, reports an orthopedic trauma surgeon.

Injuries include tendonitis, arthritis, muscle contusions and sprains. But he’s also noticed issues like patella, wrist or elbow fractures that require surgery.

A hybrid between badminton and tennis, pickleball originated in 1965 with three friends on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. But during the pandemic, its popularity soared, especially among athletic elders.

It’s appealing to boomers because it’s usually played in doubles and the court is smaller than tennis, so there’s less real estate to cover.