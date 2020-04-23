Pitbull Has Trademarked ‘EEEEEEEYOOOOOO!’

‘EEEEEEEYOOOOOO!’ Is heard in just about every song he performs and is now his property.

On Oct. 8, 2019, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Pitbull with a pair of trademarks for “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” – one for “entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances” and one for “musical sound recordings [and] musical video recordings.”

This is the first time a trademark like this has been granted. Pitbull’s successful registration of “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” could open the door for other artists to trademark signature sounds.