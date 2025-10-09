Pittsburgh Just Put Up Its Christmas Tree… Before We’ve Even Bought Halloween Candy 🎄🎃

Pumpkin spice season isn’t even in full swing yet, and Pittsburgh’s already decking the halls. Yep — the city just put up its downtown Christmas tree more than three weeks before Halloween (and nearly two months before the holidays).

And before you say, “Well, maybe it’s for the vibes,” even the kids aren’t having it.

Local news interviewed a young boy named Marcus Woodruff, who summed it up perfectly:

“I’m really excited because we’re going to skate, but I gotta say, they should have waited for Halloween first.”

Same, Marcus. Same.

The 60-foot evergreen now sits proudly in a plaza beside the city’s ice rink — which, by the way, doesn’t even open until mid-November. So right now it’s just… there. Looming. Judging our pumpkins.

To be fair, there is a reason. City workers say the tree has to go up before the rink is built, and that whole setup takes a month to pull off. But still — couldn’t we at least finish our Costco-sized box of Halloween candy before getting hit with Mariah Carey?

So, to recap: it’s not even sweater-weather in Canada yet, but somewhere out there, someone’s already hanging ornaments while the rest of us are carving pumpkins.