Plant-Based Activists Urging Macon Bacon Baseball Team To Change Its Name…

When pigs fly, according to the central Georgia team’s response to a group of plant-based activists urging them to stop promoting meat that studies have shown has health risks.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, which describes itself as an animal liberation research and advocacy organization, wrote a letter to Macon Bacon’s president, Brandon Raphael, earlier in June.

It suggested the team update its name to include mention of a plant-based alternative – like “Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon” – to help their fans stay healthy.

The Washington, D.C.- based group of doctors cited research from the World Health Organization that showed eating processed meats like bacon raises the risk of colorectal cancer.

The group noted that they serve enough bacon to sink a ship at the stadium and the Macon Bacon’s mascot is a 7-foot slice of bacon named Kevin.

The committee is asking that the mascot reveal that he is actually plant-based bacon…

The statement also requested the team update its concessions menu to include healthier options in place of its current selection, which features bacon-focused items like 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, Steak-Cut Bacon and Bacon-Loaded Cheese Fries.