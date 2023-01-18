Plastic Bag Store Opens In Michigan 

It’s not just a store that sells old plastic bags that we’re not allowed to use anymore…

This grocery store has products made entirely of plastic bags.

The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience that uses humour, craft, and a critical lens to question our culture of consumption and convenience — specifically, the enduring effects of our single-use plastics.

A work of activism and art, The Plastic Bag Store features shelves stocked with thousands of original items meticulously sculpted by hand — produce and meat, dry goods and toiletries, cakes and sushi rolls — all made from discarded single-use plastics harvested from streets and garbage dumps.