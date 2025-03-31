Plumber Gets Revenge: Indiana Business Caught in a Pipe War

This is one way to make sure you get paid! A plumber in Indiana made headlines after a dispute with a restaurant led to some creative retaliation—by re-clogging their pipes.

The Clogged-Up Drama

The incident took place at Thai Bistro & Bar in Evansville, Indiana. When their grease trap started overflowing, they called Heavrin Plumbing to fix it. The first job cost $235, and the restaurant paid it in full.

But just three days later, the pipes clogged up again. The plumber returned and cleared it again, but this time charged $390 due to it being an after-hours emergency call. The restaurant refused to pay, arguing that the company should stand behind their work.

The Pettiest Move Ever?

Instead of waiting for the payment, the plumber took matters into his own hands—literally. He accessed the pipe from outside and installed a balloon device, blocking the drain and re-clogging it on purpose.

RELATED: Plumber’s Butt Is Fashion’s Latest ‘It’ Trend—Seriously

Who’s in the Wrong?

The restaurant had no choice but to pay up before the plumber removed the balloon, avoiding a kitchen disaster. They later filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau over the plumber’s tactics.

The plumbing company owner insists the restaurant has a history of slow payments—but does that justify sabotaging their pipes? Was this plumber a hero for unpaid contractors everywhere or just way out of line?