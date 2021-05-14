P!nk Says That ‘Fixing Yourself’ Is The Key To Her 15 Year Marriage

For better or for worse. P!nk is opening up about the lessons she’s learned after 15 years of marriage to motocross racer Carey Hart.

The couple, who wed in 2006, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in January, and while they are currently in a great place with their marriage, the outspoken Pop star wants fans to know it took a lot of work to get there.

“It can be challenging, and there are good days and there are bad days,” P!nk told PEOPLE.com. “I think it’s an impossible expectation for you to think that you’re going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what’s important.”

The couple has been transparent about their struggles in the past, including a public separation in 2018 that lasted nearly a year.

P!nk credits therapy and a lot of hard work for helping them get to where they are today. P!nk: All I Know So Far, releasing May 21.