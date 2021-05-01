P!nk To Release New Single And Album This Month

P!nk is making a big return to music. She announced to fans that she’ll have a new single coming out on May 7 called ‘All I Know So Far.’ It will appear on her upcoming album All I Know So Far: Setlist dropping on May 21. The album will include live versions of her hits that she performed on her Beautiful Trauma tour in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

NEW SONG + NEW ALBUM + NEW MOVIE! Let's go! 💃😘 "All I Know So Far" out 5/7, pre-save now on https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd! New live album AIKSF: Setlist & movie coming 5/21 pic.twitter.com/iiTawrGfhM — P!nk (@Pink) April 29, 2021

Check out the tracklisting for the new album below:

1. “Just Like A Pill” (Live)

2. “Who Knew” (Live)

3. “Funhouse/Just A Girl” (Live)

4. “River” (Live)

5. “Just Give Me A Reason feat. Nate Ruess” (Live)

6. “Time After Time” (Live)

7. “Walk Me Home” (Live)

8. “I Am Here” (Live)

9. “Fuckin’ Perfect” (Live)

10. MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech

11. “Cash Cash Remix intro/What About Us” (Live)

12. “Cover Me In Sunshine”

13. “All I Know So Far”

14. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live)

15. “We Are The Champions” (Live)

16. “So What” (Live)

P!nk announced last month that she’ll also have a documentary, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ coming out on Amazon Prime May 21.