P!nk To Release New Single And Album This Month

Album is composed of live recordings from her 'Beautiful Trauma' tour.

P!nk is making a big return to music. She announced to fans that she’ll have a new single coming out on May 7 called ‘All I Know So Far.’ It will appear on her upcoming album All I Know So Far: Setlist dropping on May 21. The album will include live versions of her hits that she performed on her Beautiful Trauma tour in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Check out the tracklisting for the new album below:

1. “Just Like A Pill” (Live)
2. “Who Knew” (Live)
3. “Funhouse/Just A Girl” (Live)
4. “River” (Live)
5. “Just Give Me A Reason feat. Nate Ruess” (Live)
6. “Time After Time” (Live)
7. “Walk Me Home” (Live)
8. “I Am Here” (Live)
9. “Fuckin’ Perfect” (Live)
10. MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech
11. “Cash Cash Remix intro/What About Us” (Live)
12. “Cover Me In Sunshine”
13. “All I Know So Far”
14. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live)
15. “We Are The Champions” (Live)
16. “So What” (Live)

P!nk announced last month that she’ll also have a documentary, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ coming out on Amazon Prime May 21.

