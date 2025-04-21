Pope Francis Has Passed Away at 88

The Catholic world is in mourning following the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 after weeks of health complications.

The Vatican confirmed that the Pope died on Easter Monday (April 21, 2025) at his residence, following a battle with double pneumonia and bronchitis.

In a statement, Cardinal Kevin Farrell shared the solemn news:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 a.m. this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.”

What Happens Next

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first Pope from the Americas and known for his focus on humility, climate action, and social justice.

As per tradition, the process to elect the next Pope will begin within 15 to 20 days of his passing. Cardinals from around the world will gather in Vatican City for a papal conclave, where they’ll vote in secrecy until a new Pontiff is chosen.

Pope Francis led the Catholic Church for over a decade, becoming a global spiritual figure known for his compassion, humility, and willingness to engage with modern issues. His legacy will be felt far beyond the walls of the Vatican.