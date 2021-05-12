Porcupine Plain RCMP solve “extremely Canadian” case of theft

An investigation into stolen fencing posts by Porcupine Plain RCMP in Saskatchewan resulted in a perfectly Canadian

explanation as to what happened. Mounties received a call last Friday about the stolen posts. We all know the price of lumber right now!

“The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam, ” RCMP said. “A beaver – or beavers – helped

themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but

they were GOA [gone on arrival].”

The case is now closed saying no beaver will be charged.

