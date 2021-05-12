Listen Live

Porcupine Plain RCMP solve “extremely Canadian” case of theft

Dam it!

By Cash

An investigation into stolen fencing posts by Porcupine Plain RCMP in Saskatchewan resulted in a perfectly Canadian
explanation as to what happened. Mounties received a call last Friday about the stolen posts. We all know the price of lumber right now!

via GIPHY

“The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam, ” RCMP said. “A beaver – or beavers – helped
themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but
they were GOA [gone on arrival].”

 

The case is now closed saying no beaver will be charged.

via GIPHY

Related posts

Gwyneth Paltrow Went “Off The Rails” During Quarantine

Do You Want Moira Rose as Your GPS Voice?

This is The Best Commercial Of The Year