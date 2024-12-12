Pornhub's Top Searches for 2024: What's Trending in Canada?

Pornhub’s annual report for 2024 is out, and it reveals some interesting trends in what the world (and specifically Canada) is searching for in the world of adult content. Spoiler: it seems like "less complicated" kinks are taking the lead this year!

The Global Trend: Hentai Takes the Lead

Hentai—an explicit genre of anime—has emerged as the most-searched term globally, surpassing "MILF" for the first time. This shift marks a significant change in the type of content that's dominating the X-rated scene. For those unfamiliar, hentai is anime-style porn that includes exaggerated characters and plots, popular for its bold creativity.

Despite this rise in hentai, "MILF" remains in the top spot, coming in second overall in global searches. It’s clear that older adult entertainment genres still have a loyal fan base, but the rise of animated content is certainly a notable shift in preferences.

What Are Canadians Searching For?

In Canada, the search trends are slightly different, but we’re still not too far behind the global curve. For the second year in a row, "MILF" tops the search list for Canadians, with hentai trailing in second place, a reflection of the global trend. However, there are some nuances in what Canadians are looking for.

Small Breasts, Big Interest!

One of the most surprising statistics from Pornhub’s report is that Canadians are 82% more likely to search for "small breasts" compared to the rest of the world. It’s an interesting preference shift, especially as the global market trends toward larger busts.

Virtual Reality and Diversity: Canada's Changing Porn Habits

Canadians are also more likely to search for virtual reality content, indicating a growing interest in immersive adult experiences. Additionally, there has been a noticeable uptick in searches for specific ethnicities, with redhead-themed videos also seeing a rise in popularity. This trend speaks to Canada’s multicultural landscape, with diverse tastes in adult content reflecting the country’s variety of cultures.

The Time Spent Watching: Canadians Are Staying Longer

Not only are Canadians diversifying their interests, but they're also spending more time on the site. On average, Canadians spent 10 minutes and 26 seconds per visit in 2024, which is an increase of 25 seconds from the previous year. Looks like we’re enjoying our adult entertainment just a little bit longer these days.

Wrapping Up

The Pornhub trends for 2024 showcase the changing preferences of global and Canadian audiences. From a rise in animated content like hentai to a growing interest in virtual reality and small breast preferences, it’s clear that the world of adult content is evolving. As Canadians, our tastes are diverse and reflective of our multicultural society, and we're willing to spend just a bit more time exploring those preferences.

It’s a fascinating look at how our digital habits evolve—and 2024 is no exception!