PornHub Reveals Most Popular Searches of 2023!

Grandmas and other elderly ladies are all the rage in the world of adult entertainment, dirty new data from Pornhub shows.

The “mature” category is now the seventh most viewed worldwide, according to a Pornhub press release, surging in popularity by a staggering 69%. And no, that number is not a typo.

Searches with the word “granny” grew by 132%, while “GILF” spiked by a significant 168% compared to numbers from 2022.

Pornhub was unable to explain the seemingly random rise in the popularity of sleazy senior content, but the surge in other searches seemed more related to the culture at large.

And, with growing interest in AI programs such as ChatGPT, it’s perhaps unsurprising that searches for “robots” grew by 304%. Terms like “sex robot,” “AI robot,” and “3D robot” were among the most popular.