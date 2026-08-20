Post Malone is apparently ready to say “I Had Some Help”… getting down on one knee.

The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Austin Post, is reportedly engaged to stylist Christy Lee after rekindling their romance earlier this year.

The couple had reportedly split last year after several months of dating, but sparked reconciliation rumours when they were spotted together at the Khaite fashion show in February.

Now, it appears things have moved along rather quickly.

Friends of the couple shared videos online from a trip to Utah this week, where Post reportedly popped the question. One clip featured a montage of the couple and gave everyone a pretty good look at Christy’s very large new diamond ring, along with the caption, “My mum and dad got engaged.”

Neither Post nor Christy has publicly confirmed the engagement themselves, but that’s not entirely surprising. Post Malone has traditionally kept his personal life fairly private.

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And apparently there’s no time for a long engagement celebration because Post has a packed schedule ahead. His Big Ass Stadium Tour heads to Asia next month before continuing through Australia and New Zealand in October.

So congratulations to Post Malone. From “Congratulations” to an actual congratulations.

And yes, we assume the wedding bar will be spectacular.