Oreo Teams Up with Post Malone for a Limited-Edition Cookie Flavour

Published January 24, 2025
Oreo has joined forces with Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone to create a cookie that’s all about embracing the “twists” in all of us.

This unique collaboration combines the world of music and sweet treats in a way that’s sure to delight fans of both.

What’s Inside the Post Malone Oreo Cookies?

Here’s what makes this special edition so unique:

  • The cookies feature a swirled crème that blends salted caramel and shortbread flavours, offering a deliciously indulgent twist.
  • This creamy filling is sandwiched between an Oreo chocolate cookie on one side and a golden cookie on the other, creating a perfect balance of textures and tastes.
  • Each cookie is embossed with designs inspired by Post Malone’s world, hand-selected by the artist himself.

When and Where to Get Them

These limited-edition cookies will be available for pre-order starting January 27th at OREO.com. Fans can also find them in stores across Canada and the U.S. starting February 3rd, but only for a short time—or while supplies last!

Get ready to grab a pack before they’re gone, and enjoy a sweet taste of this unique collaboration.

