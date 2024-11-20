Post Malone is Coming to Toronto in 2025 for a One-Night-Only Stadium Show!

Mark your calendars, Toronto! Post Malone is bringing his Big Ass Stadium Tour to the Rogers Centre on May 26, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night. With special guests Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, this is the only Canadian stop on his 25-city North American tour.

Expect a larger-than-life production featuring all of Posty’s biggest hits, fan favourites, and fresh tracks from his Grammy-nominated sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion.

A Country Crossover Like No Other

Post Malone’s leap into country music has been nothing short of monumental. Released in August 2024, F-1 Trillion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and secured a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

The album’s chart-topping single, I Had Some Help, featuring country superstar Morgan Wallen, held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks. It also dominated the Songs of the Summer chart and snagged Grammy nods for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience Post Malone’s genre-bending magic live, this tour is your chance.

Related: Post Malone Scores Second No. 1 Single in Weeks

Tickets and Presales

Here’s how to snag your spot at this epic event:

Amex card members get early access starting Nov. 20 .

get early access starting . Fans can register now for the artist presale at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone, which kicks off on Nov. 22 .

at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone, which kicks off on . General ticket sales begin Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. local time on Live Nation.

With demand already building, tickets are likely to sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to see Post Malone in Toronto for what’s sure to be a legendary night.

Are you ready for Posty in the 6ix? Let us know in the comments below!