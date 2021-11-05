Post Malone and the Weeknd Team Up For New Song “One Right Now”

Big news today! Post Malone and The Weeknd have partnered up for one of the biggest collaborations of the year. Their new single titled “One Right Now” is out now.

These Platinum selling artists announced the collaboration earlier this week on social media … and the announcement spread like wild-fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

This is Post Malone’s second release of 2021, following his “Motley Crew” single back in the Summer. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is getting ready to release a full album, which he says is complete and ready to go. No date set yet though.

“A lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces. Been settling in a new home, been shooting videos. Been working on pre-productions for another world,” he said during a recent interview.

Malone’s manager, Dre London, confirmed the song’s official music video will arrive next week. Have a listen to “One Right Now” right here and let us know what you think!

Listen To “One Right Now” By The Weeknd and Post Malone

About Post Malone

Post Malone is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He has become one of the top artists of this generation. He’s sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

His accolades include three American Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award. He’s also had six Grammy Award nominations so far. He also became the first ever solo artist to top both the US Billboard Rap Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts as a lead artist with “Circles” and “Rockstar”.

About The Weeknd

The Weeknd is a true Canadian treasure! He started releasing music anonymously on YouTube. He gained major success with the release of his Beauty Behind the Madness, which topped the US Billboard 200 and produced the Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills”.

Since that release, The Weeknd is considered one of the most influential pop artists of his generation. He’s won 3 Grammy Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, 15 Juno Awards, 1 Brit Award, has been nominated for an Academy Award, and holds several Billboard chart records.

In 2020, Time named him one of the world’s most influential people.