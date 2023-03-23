Powdered Beer Anyone?

A European brewery has revolutionized the way carbonated beverages are made by concocting a powdered lager that almost mimics the look of beer on tap, just by adding water.

A German brewery invented the powder which can make beer in the same way a person would make instant coffee or a protein shake.

By simply adding a couple of spoons of powder into a glass, adding water and giving it a stir, beer enthusiasts can make their favourite drink without having to open the fridge.

Currently, the powder creates a non-alcoholic beverage; however, an alcoholic version will be available soon to export globally.