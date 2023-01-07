Some Predictions about 2023 from 1923 and They’re Eerily Accurate!

1923 was 100 years ago, and apparently the general consensus of 2023 was… weird!

University of Calgary Instructor Paul Fairie shared a really interesting thread on Twitter, and it’s hilarious.

Even in 1923, folks only wanted a FOUR hour work week:

The work day will be four hours long pic.twitter.com/YFwCYnXJL0 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Some predications even involved life expectancy, and population and yes… it’s close:

Life expectancy will be 100 years pic.twitter.com/BoMSivRiMS — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Other guesses for the year of 2023 involved fashion trends, and I don’t know if anyone could pull these off:

Men will curl their hair pic.twitter.com/nCoPeEiZol — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

And women’s fashion would be… interesting:

Women will blacken their teeth and shave their heads pic.twitter.com/nyvMFJBXiz — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Needless to say, some of these are correct and most are probably SUPER wrong.

It’s fun to think about how we’re going to try and predict was 3023 will be like… and will probably be this close, but so far.

