Predictions from 100 Years Ago!

A researcher at the University of Calgary compiled 100-year-old newspaper clippings with predictions of what the world would look like by 2023.

Canada will have a population of 100 million pic.twitter.com/VrMhOuY6LV — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

In 1923 experts took a stab at making predictions about what life would be like 100 years from then.

The predictions included four-hour workdays, women with shaved heads and a complete lack of ugly people.

Life expectancy will be 100 years pic.twitter.com/BoMSivRiMS — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

The researcher explains that based on these predictions, people worried about the same things then that we do now.

“For instance, predictions about men curling their hair appear to stem from “a general worry about anything that challenges gender norms,” while talk of a four-hour workday is seemingly part of a larger conversation about the promise of automation.?

Radio will replace gasoline pic.twitter.com/sH3e1oRjPj — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Other predictions include the following:

Watch-sized telephones

A world full of healthier and more beautiful people

The eradication of cancer, tuberculosis, infantile paralysis (also known as polio), locomotor ataxia and leprosy.

Fewer doctors

Beautiful people, everywhere. “Beauty contests will be unnecessary as there will be so many beautiful people that it will be almost impossible to select winners.”

People will live past 100 years old.

North America is more habitable, estimating the U.S. population at 300 million and Canada at 100 million in 2023. Yes and no: The latest estimates from Worldometer put the U.S. population at 335 million and Canada at more than 38 million.