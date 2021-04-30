Prices Will Be Going Up On These Things Soon!

Forbes identified seven types of products that are likely to see the highest inflation.

A recent analysis from “Forbes” identified several reasons why COVID-19 impacted prices and may cause them to increase in the near future.

During the pandemic, shipping restrictions made it difficult to receive international imports, and a battle between supply and demand raised prices of everyday necessities like toilet paper and cleaning products. Big companies are now looking to capitalize on their losses.

Here’s what to look out for:

Wine, beer, and liquor

Tampons, diapers, and toilet paper

Potted plants, flowers, and home gardening supplies

Lumber

Refrigerators and major appliances

Used cars

Houses