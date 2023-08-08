Listen Live

Prince Harry and Meghan Purchase Screen Writes to A Canadian Author’s Book

The book is special to the celebrity couple!

Canadian author Carley Fortune confirms that the production company belonging to Meghan and Harry has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.

In an Instagram post, the author says she is thrilled to announce she is teaming up with Netflix and Archewell Productions, which is owned by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, on the adaptation of her book “Meet Me at the Lake.”

The book is about a couple in their 30s who randomly go on a daylong, and life-changing adventure in Toronto, where Meghan was living when she met Harry.

At this time it’s unclear if the book will be adapted into a film or series. 

Carley Fortune says, writing the book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.

