Prince Harry and Meghan Weren’t Allowed To Fly On Air Force One with President Biden After Queen’s Funeral

Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly requested a ride back to the US aboard Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly denied their request to fly back to the United States with President Joe Biden on Air Force One after the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a new report from the DailyMail, sources claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to accompany the president back to the US in September 2022 was a “non-starter” and there was “barely any discussion” about the request.

“It would have caused such a commotion,” another source alleged to the outlet. “It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King.”

Months earlier, First Lady Jill Biden was reportedly invited to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, which were held in the Netherlands in April 2022. However, the college professor allegedly declined the invitation amid concerns that the royal family would have been offended by her presence there.