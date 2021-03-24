Prince Harry Has A New Gig!

The Duke of Sussex is joining the San Francisco startup BetterUp as its Chief Impact Officer.

According to the company’s website, BetterUp provides employee coaching and mental health services to individuals and businesses.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Harry is “expected to have input into initiatives including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.”

In a statement, Prince Harry said he has personally worked with a BetterUp coach and made their services available to the staff at Archewell, the nonprofit foundation he founded with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Mental health has long been a part of his platform.

Since leaving the British Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess have also collaborated with tech companies Netflix and Spotify.