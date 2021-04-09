Prince Philip, Has Died At 99

Buckingham Palace has announced that His Royal Highness Prince Philip has died.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.

Philip spent 65 years supporting the queen, retiring from his public role in 2017 and staying largely out of the view since.

Over the years, the queen acknowledged Philip’s deep influence on her, calling him her “strength and stay” in a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years.